Trusted by more than 5,000 businesses across 400 industries

  • SimpleTire_Logo_White
  • Winnebago_Logo_White
  • Columbia_Logo_White
  • eSigns_Logo_White
  • Kawasaki_Logo_White

Thousands of finance, accounting and operations pros love Sifted

Simple_Tire_Logo_Grey
“Our high shipping volumes can easily drive millions of dollars in surcharges. And in some cases, the surcharges are warranted but in others they’re simply mistakes. With Sifted, we know the difference between the two and can do something about them. We’re having smarter conversations about where to prioritize and apply resources.”

Thomas Ganey

Senior Vice President, Operations at SimpleTire

Tharpe-Robbins-logo
“Easiest savings we ever found. Sifted set us up and the audit was running. The ‘hard savings’ are nice, but we see the bigger opportunity in the ‘soft’ savings. Sifted has helped us move toward our continuous cost and process improvement goals with real savings and great tools.”

Pat Rushton

SVP Supply Chain at The Tharpe Robbins Company

esigns-blue-logo
“The initial setup was very, very simple. It resulted in free money that we were not getting otherwise, so it’s definitely worthwhile. Ultimately, that experience and satisfaction with Sifted were what kept us around for the additional offerings.”

William Solomon

Senior Director of Products and Special Projects at eSigns.com 

bedinabox-logo
“My experience with Sifted has been stellar. Our company has received great service and support with the parcel audit services, as well as an in-depth understanding of our shipping metrics via the Sifted Logistics Intelligence platform. I look forward to a profitable working relationship with Sifted far into the future.”

Sharryl Jennell-Sutherland

Chief Financial Officer at BedInABox LLC

Testimonial-Logo
“Easiest savings we ever found. Sifted set us up and the audit was running. The ‘hard savings’ are nice, but we see the bigger opportunity in the ‘soft’ savings. Sifted has helped us move toward our continuous cost and process improvement goals with real savings and great tools.”

Pat Rushton

SVP Supply Chain at The Tharp Robbins Company

Want to get your shipping data in order? We're here to do the heavy lifting.

Get Your Free Demo

A legacy of helping businesses save on shipping

Sifted is the leading logistics data-science platform that helps shippers save money by optimizing business decisions. Though originally founded in 2005, 2020 kicked off a new era as Sifted and VeriShip merged. The combination created a new model for managing transportation spend — one that brought together the power of self-service technology and transportation data science to help shippers navigate an increasingly complex shipping environment.