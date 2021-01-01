“Our high shipping volumes can easily drive millions of dollars in surcharges. And in some cases, the surcharges are warranted but in others they’re simply mistakes. With Sifted, we know the difference between the two and can do something about them. We’re having smarter conversations about where to prioritize and apply resources.”
Senior Vice President, Operations at SimpleTire
“Easiest savings we ever found. Sifted set us up and the audit was running. The ‘hard savings’ are nice, but we see the bigger opportunity in the ‘soft’ savings. Sifted has helped us move toward our continuous cost and process improvement goals with real savings and great tools.”
SVP Supply Chain at The Tharpe Robbins Company
“The initial setup was very, very simple. It resulted in free money that we were not getting otherwise, so it’s definitely worthwhile. Ultimately, that experience and satisfaction with Sifted were what kept us around for the additional offerings.”
Senior Director of Products and Special Projects at eSigns.com
“My experience with Sifted has been stellar. Our company has received great service and support with the parcel audit services, as well as an in-depth understanding of our shipping metrics via the Sifted Logistics Intelligence platform. I look forward to a profitable working relationship with Sifted far into the future.”
Chief Financial Officer at BedInABox LLC
“Easiest savings we ever found. Sifted set us up and the audit was running. The ‘hard savings’ are nice, but we see the bigger opportunity in the ‘soft’ savings. Sifted has helped us move toward our continuous cost and process improvement goals with real savings and great tools.”
SVP Supply Chain at The Tharp Robbins Company
Sifted is the leading logistics data-science platform that helps shippers save money by optimizing business decisions. Though originally founded in 2005, 2020 kicked off a new era as Sifted and VeriShip merged. The combination created a new model for managing transportation spend — one that brought together the power of self-service technology and transportation data science to help shippers navigate an increasingly complex shipping environment.